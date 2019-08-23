'Dynasty vs Hustler' won't win you power, Uhuru tells Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday dismissed the dynasty-versus-hustler narrative often advanced by his deputy's allies.

Uhuru deconstructed the narrative that Deputy President William Ruto deserves to take the reins of power because he comes from a peasant background and had hustled his way to power through hard work.

He spoke during the 41st memorial of his father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, the founding father of the Kenyan nation.

"When you hear people talk out there saying huyu mutu fulani ni dynasty, sijui dynasty hii...it's [leadership] not about that.." he said.

Politicians coalescing around the DP claim that powerful families have been regrouping to deny his principal assistant a chance to lead the county.

Leadership, the President stated, is about achievement.

The families in the dynasty category include Jaramogi Odinga's whose face is Raila Odinga, Daniel Moi's whose leading scion is Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Moses Mudavadi's whose face is Musalia Mudavadi and Jomo Kenyatta's now headed by Uhuru.

Ruto subtly talked of the dynasties vs hustlers in his speech during this year's edition of the national prayer breakfast at Safari Park Hotel. He narrated how he had worked hard, hailing from a poor background, to "now sit on one table with the son of the founding president."

He talked of herding cows barefoot and his father only managing to buy him "shoes worth Sh60 from one Onyango in the streets because he [his father] could not afford Bata shoes."