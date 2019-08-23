Battle for Elephants,Giraffes splits Kenya-South Africa in Geneva summit

• The CITES parties did, however, give new protection to the giraffe by voting to end the unregulated international trade in the animal’s parts.
•There are fewer giraffes alive than elephants and their population has plunged by 40% since 1985 to just 97,500.
The ongoing convention on international trade in endangered species (CITES) on Thursday upheld the ban on international trade of elephant, ivory despite mounting pressure from four Southern African countries.
Botswana led a last-minute proposal for the sale of tonnes of stockpiled ivory on Thursday at the 183rd CITES summit.
The Southern African state's delegate said: “Africa is not one country, and our wildlife approaches will never be the same. We are being held hostage by the global ban on ivory sales.” They said in the convention
However, Kenya’s delegate said Kenya has had two experiments but it failed arguing that poaching increased afterwards.
The new sale proposal was comprehensively voted down by 101 votes to 23.
Gabon's delegation last minute counter-proposal aimed to end all international trade in elephants said if parties don’t act now it is quite possible our grandchildren will not have the opportunity to see elephants.
This remarks by Kenya and Gabon angered Southern African nations terming the move 'ridiculous.'
While their proposal was eventually defeated 67 to 51, leaving a stalemate, South Africa declared that the decision was “affronted.”
#CITESCoP18 Committee II didn’t agree proposed amendments to close all domestic ivory markets but accepted draft decisions urging Parties that haven't closed #ivory markets to report on measures to ensure they do not contribute to poaching & illegal trade. https://t.co/mOcy6t9Bkq— Ivonne Higuero (@ivonnehiguero) August 22, 2019
The CITES parties did, however, give new protection to the giraffe by voting to end the unregulated international trade in the animal’s parts.
There are fewer giraffes alive than elephants and their population has plunged by 40% since 1985 to just 97,500.
However, the debate also exposed the same north-south divide in the continent by parties present in the ongoing Wildlife summit.
Eight southern African nations strongly opposed the new regulation of trade, arguing that giraffe numbers were increasing in their countries precisely because trophy hunting and selling parts provided incentives and funds for conservation.
But the proposal was passed when countries voted 106 to 21 to list the Giraffe as an endangered species.
According to experts, very slow reproduction rates make giraffes particularly vulnerable.
Females reach sexual maturity after six years and then produce a calf every two years which stunts their population growth.
Giraffe expert Dr. Fred Bercovitch, described the giraffe population as a silent extinction adding that about half of calves are killed by lions before they reach the age of one.
Giraffes are basically at zero population growth even in natural situations.
Bercovitch also noted that hunting, along with the destruction of habitat, civil wars, and climate change were the main reasons for falling giraffe numbers.
The largest population, particularly the Masai giraffe, has halved to 35,000 animals in the last 30 years compared to the other population in South Africa which is significantly on the rise.
The new measures do not outlaw international trade but will require strict permits and provide vital data on the global extent of the trade.
African countries that should be responsible for the protection of elephants and giraffes seem to disagree while the European nations where most of the illicit trade on wildlife happens seem to vote for the protection of the species.
South Africa has strongly proposed that the ban be lifted to continue to encourage trophy hunting.
Zimbabwe said local communities were suffering by not earning income from elephants adding that they are the ones walking bare-footed, with no schools or hospitals.
It seems to suggest that the Southernmost African nations are in disagreement with the rest of the African states in outlawing the ban on wildlife trade.
However, CITES parties took none of their considerations and instead penned their votes for the ban on the illicit trade and protection of the giraffe species.