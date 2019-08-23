Battle for Elephants,Giraffes splits Kenya-South Africa in Geneva summit

The ongoing convention on international trade in endangered species (CITES) on Thursday upheld the ban on international trade of elephant, ivory despite mounting pressure from four Southern African countries.

Botswana led a last-minute proposal for the sale of tonnes of stockpiled ivory on Thursday at the 183rd CITES summit.

The Southern African state's delegate said: “Africa is not one country, and our wildlife approaches will never be the same. We are being held hostage by the global ban on ivory sales.” They said in the convention

However, Kenya’s delegate said Kenya has had two experiments but it failed arguing that poaching increased afterwards.

The new sale proposal was comprehensively voted down by 101 votes to 23.

Gabon's delegation last minute counter-proposal aimed to end all international trade in elephants said if parties don’t act now it is quite possible our grandchildren will not have the opportunity to see elephants.

This remarks by Kenya and Gabon angered Southern African nations terming the move 'ridiculous.'

While their proposal was eventually defeated 67 to 51, leaving a stalemate, South Africa declared that the decision was “affronted.”