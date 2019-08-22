Women as water guardians in the home

Every day, women in Baringo County walk an estimated five kilometres to collect water for the home. Some walk up to 10 kilometres daily to get water for domestic use.

“This takes them about 3-4 hours. The standard should be 0.5 km,” says Evans Kibet, a Program Officer at the Centre for Enhancing Democracy and Good Governance (CEDGG) which works closely with the residents of Baringo County. “Women and young girls take the lead in water collection as well as child care and other household chores. These are traditional gender roles assigned to women by society.”

But the situation faced by women in Baringo is not unique. In Kenya, women and children are generally responsible for domestic water collection and management. Women make choices about the water they collect.

Many women must decide between a water source that is distant providing higher quality water and one that is near but providing lower quality water. The amount of time women spend collecting water affects the amount of time they have for education and paid work.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey of 2014, 32.9% of the Kenyan population, the majority of them women and girls, travel 30 minutes or longer to get to a source of drinking water.

Additionally, UN Water reported that women and girls are responsible for water collection in eight out of ten households worldwide with water off-premises.

“Besides, recent observations have it that young men have abdicated their role of

managing livestock for emerging practices such as gaming and betting and getting into the boda boda business. This has increased the burden for women for collecting water to include water for livestock,” said Kibet.

Just like Miriam, the majority of residents of Baringo rely on rivers, unprotected springs, water pans and boreholes as sources of water. A few have adopted rainwater harvesting techniques while a few others (mainly in urban areas) have access to piped water.

Women’s absence from Water Management Roles

Despite the fact that women are overwhelmingly in charge of collecting water for domestic use, they are totally absent from water management bodies that make decisions on where and how the water utilities and services will be implemented.

A growing body of evidence shows that water management services can increase effectiveness when women participate.

Gender inequality is one of the bottlenecks that span the entire spectrum of development, including the WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) sector.

While women have traditionally been the primary custodians of water collection in the rural areas of the developing world, they have consistently been excluded from entering the sector formally, except for the aspect of community mobilisation.