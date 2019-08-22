What to look out for when Census staff knock on your door

"The ICT Supervisor who will accompany the enumerator in case of ICT issues will be wearing a maroon fluorescent jacket," Obudho said.

At the back of the jackets will be the census motto 'jitokeze uhesabike'.

In rural areas, Village elders or community leaders who are easily identified by the community will accompany the census sta during counting.

DIGITISED

In this year's census for the first time, all the data required will be captured electronically through a tablet computer.

Obudho said the enumerators in charge of the interview sessions will have a CAPI tablet with the KNBS logo at the back.

Kenyans will be asked questions regarding their age, sex, ethnicity, nationality, religion, marital status and county of birth.

The questions will then be loaded on to the gadget and the whole enumeration process will, therefore, be paperless.

Any visitors to your house on August 24,25 night will also be counted.

After enumeration, a number will be written on the door, gate or other visible places to indicate that counting has been conducted. Do not erase the number.

BARS CLOSURE

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Wednesday ordered for all bars countrywide to be closed by 5 pm on August 24/25 to facilitate the census exercise.

Speaking to the Star on phone, Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna confirmed the directive that the bars will be closed to facilitate census.

"All bars should be closed by 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday for the census," he said.

Oguna, however, said that lodgings will remain open.

KNBS has said that the security agencies are fully involved and are part of the national and county census committees.

All National Police Officers on Tuesday were asked to report back to work to facilitate the census exercise scheduled to start on Saturday.

In a statement by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, police officers have been directed to report back to their work stations.

"Please note that you are all directed to ensure that all officers on leave are asked to report back to their duty stations by Thursday, August 22," the statement read.

He said police officers will resume their leave at a later date.