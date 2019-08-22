Uhuru: This is the last public memorial for Mzee Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday announced the 41st memorial service held for the country's founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta is going to be the last.

Uhuru said the agreement was reached after consultations with the entire Kenyatta family members.

Uhuru added that they will be having the celebration going forward privately as the family members.

"As President, I have consulted with the family of Mzee Kenyatta. We have agreed together that this is going to be the last celebration of 41 years of Mzee in this manner," he said.