Uhuru: This is the last public memorial for Mzee Kenyatta

• The President said the agreement was reached after a consultation with the entire family members.
• He spoke at the 41st memorial for the Mzee Kenyatta at the Holy Family Basilica as he led the nation in commemorating him.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday announced the 41st memorial service held for the country's founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta is going to be the last.
Uhuru said the agreement was reached after consultations with the entire Kenyatta family members.
Uhuru added that they will be having the celebration going forward privately as the family members.
"As President, I have consulted with the family of Mzee Kenyatta. We have agreed together that this is going to be the last celebration of 41 years of Mzee in this manner," he said.
He spoke during the 41st memorial for the Mzee Kenyatta at the Holy Family Basilica as he led the nation in commemorating the founding father.
The President added that the country has moved forward in 41 years with massive improvements.
He also expressed his gratitude to both second and third Presidents for observing the commemoration of Mzee Kenyatta without the failure.
Mzee Jomo Kenyatta died on August 22, 1978.