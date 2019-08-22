Uhuru: Leadership is about service, not dynasties

President Uhuru Kenyatta has critisised leaders who think that leadership is determined by the background of an individual.

"Leadership is not about where you were born, it's not about where you came from, it's not about the colour of your skin, it's not about your tribe,"Uhuru said.

The President added that leadership is about service delivered to the people and the desire that a leader has to lead.

He said anybody can be a leader provided that he has the desire to make a difference in the lives of people.

" It is just about a desire to serve, a desire to do good, a desire to make a difference in the lives of people. And anybody can do that" Uhuru added.

The President spoke on the 41st commemoration of the founding father Mzee Kenyatta at the Holy Family Basilica church in Nairobi.

His comments comes amid ongoing debate before 2022 elections, where some politicians have alleged that it will a game between certain dynasties.

The President said had to make his remarks in reference to what people have been saying through the media in various functions.

"Sijui sasa kama nitaambiwa naongea siasa lakini, I am not. I promise. I have no such intention. But, you know, when you hear people out there, you know they talk ooh, huyu mtu flani dynasty hii, sijui dynasty hii," Uhuru added.

Uhuru said in the same occasion that it was the last public commemoration of the founding farther, a decision reached after family consultation.

Deputy President William Ruto attended the function.