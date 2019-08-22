SECURITY CHALLENGES

Police and business lobby join forces in the war against counterfeits

Counterfeits have been described as a hindrance to the growth of the local manufacturing industry

In Summary

• Kenyan border towns of Isebania, Migori, Namanga, Kisii and Kajiado (within proximity of Tanzania) are hot spots for counterfeit goods.

• Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are the most counterfeited products.

by TRIZZA KIMANI News Reporter
News
22 August 2019 - 14:36
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai (Right) exchanges pleasantries with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia (Left) at IG's Jogoo House office during a courtesy call yesterday.
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai (Right) exchanges pleasantries with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia (Left) at IG's Jogoo House office during a courtesy call yesterday.
Image: COUTERSY

The National Police Service has teamed up with a national business lobby group in the fight against counterfeit and contraband goods in the country.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia said that the vice can be eradicated through information sharing and community policing.

“We have discussed a wide range of issues among them the war against counterfeit products, timely and efficient information sharing, community policing and corporate social responsibility projects between the business community and the National Police Service,” Ngatia said.

 
 

He spoke after Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai hosted the chamber's delegation led by Ngatia at his Jogoo House office on Tuesday in a closed-door meeting.

The IG said the cooperation between KNCCI will facilitate the integration of law enforcement agents and the business community.

According to a study presented by the Anti-Counterfeits (ACA), more than 70 per cent of Kenyans use counterfeit goods.

Counterfeiting has risen as a result of branding, trademark manipulation, mis-spelling of names and colouring.

The report revealed that of the total number of those using these goods, 19 per cent buy them knowingly, 50 per cent purchased them for being cheap.

Ngatia pledged to support the service through construction of new police stations to ensure police visibility through a partnership with foreign donors.

“The Chamber will also work with its members and donors to help the police service erect new police stations in various mapped areas so as to increase their visibility and presence and ultimately serve the community better,” Ngatia observed.

 
 

The KNCCI president noted that with globalisation and technological advancement, businesses are facing dynamic security challenges ranging from traditional threats to contemporary and more sophisticated crimes.

“Just like many other sectors, the business community has been one of the hardest-hit segment by violent extremism that has seen investors allocate more funds to install mitigation measures," Ngatia said.

"However, it is commendable that as a country we have remained unbowed and more resilient."

He commended the IG for the critical role in the security sector, notably the services play to ensure the safety of lives and property of all people residing within the country’s boundaries.

“Indeed we applaud you for the reform path you have steered the National Police Service by overseeing the transformation from a police force to a police service that is more grounded and has an affinity with the local mwananchi,” Ngatia added.

