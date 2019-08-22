Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja arrested by DCI over Sh14bn tax evasion claims

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja has been arrested by the DCI detectives at the breweries' premises in Naivasha.

KRA officials and DCI detectives had camped at the premises for the better part of Thursday morning following her arrest order by DPP Noordin Haji.

Karanja was arrested alongside her husband Joseph Karanja over Sh14 billion tax evasion claims.

In a statement on Wednesday, Karanja said the company has not been involved in tax evasion and said it was inappropriate for the firm to be subjected to "humiliation and intimidation".

They two were driven to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.