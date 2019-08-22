UNLEARNED FRIEND

Impostor advocate jailed for two years

Wanjohi defrauded KDF officer of Sh1.5 million after lying to him he could sell him land

In Summary

• He used the name of a registered law firm to steal the cash in 2013.

• Magistrate orders accused to pay Sh400, 000 fine to secure his freedom.

by Akello Odenyo and Clause Masika
News
22 August 2019 - 00:00
Peter Wanjohi in a Kibera court
FRAUDSTER: Peter Wanjohi in a Kibera court
Image: Clause Masika

A man who posed as a lawyer, administered oaths and forged a title dead has been jailed for two years.

Peter Wanjohi was convicted by Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau. She ordered the accused to pay Sh400, 000 as a fine.

Wanjohi faced several charges including defrauding a KDF officer of Sh1.5million after lying to him that he could sell him land.

He was charged with pretending to be an advocate and used the name of a law firm to steal the cash.

Wanjohi on August 8, 2013 used the name of Onyancha Nyakundi and Company Advocates to defraud Wilson Kandie.

In his defence, Wanjohi said he worked as a commissioned land agent and a broker.

