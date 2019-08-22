Impostor advocate jailed for two years

A man who posed as a lawyer, administered oaths and forged a title dead has been jailed for two years.

Peter Wanjohi was convicted by Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau. She ordered the accused to pay Sh400, 000 as a fine.

Wanjohi faced several charges including defrauding a KDF officer of Sh1.5million after lying to him that he could sell him land.

He was charged with pretending to be an advocate and used the name of a law firm to steal the cash.

Wanjohi on August 8, 2013 used the name of Onyancha Nyakundi and Company Advocates to defraud Wilson Kandie.

In his defence, Wanjohi said he worked as a commissioned land agent and a broker.