ICT Authority creates eight regional offices

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Authority has created eight regional offices across the country to boost public service delivery.

The offices are allocated in Coast, Eastern, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Central, North Eastern, Nairobi and Western regions.

The establishment of the regional ICT offices serves to bridge the gap between the counties ICT offices and its headquarters in Nairobi.

The eight regional ICT officers recruited will be able to supervise and coordinate the design, development and implementation of critical projects while promoting literacy and capacity at regional levels.

Among the critical ICT Projects which the regional offices will be coordinating is the Digital Literacy Programme where 40,304 schools have been installed with a total of 989,485 learner digital devices, teacher digital devices and 20152 Projectors.

So far, a total of 1,093,024 digital devices have been installed under the Digital Literacy Programme.

The programme which was started by the government in 2016 aims at ensuring pupils in grade one and three are able to use digital technology and communication tools in learning.

In February this year, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru clarified that the DLP was being implemented in phases and that construction of computer laboratories was one of the products in phase two of the programme.

On August 9, ICT Authority Chief Executive Officer Katherine Getao said that through the DLP, the ICT Authority is building the digital skills of young people and so getting them ready for the digital future.

“The authority is creating leaders in the ICT sector through a 12-month hands-on internship. Through National Optic Fibre Backbone (NOFBI) the authority is providing connectivity countrywide so that E-government takes place efficiently as the government of Kenya is providing public services online,” Getao said.

She spoke this at the telecommunication award during the 2019 AJEA Awards organised by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).