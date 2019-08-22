Former lovers hardly looked at each other

It was a grey chilly morning. Marianne Kitany had one of the most important days of her life in court.

It was day two of her testimony in a matrimonial property dispute between Senator Mithika Linturi and her.

Neatly dressed, she walked into court at 7.50am and took the witness box at exactly 8.18am.

She kept sipping water throughout her testimony.

She would play with her fingers. She wore a white pearl bracelet. Her nails were well-trimmed and fuschia-coloured

Dressed in a black floral dress topped with a back buttoned sweater she was composed and self-assured with her lawyers setting out her case.

When unsure, she would lean over and whisper to her lawyer.

She would also laugh when asked to confirm dates or events.

The former chief of staff at Deputy President William Ruto office, who was wearing a ring on her finger as some point pointed out her estranged husband who had walked into court late and had to sit with the spectators.

Linturi was not in court in the first session. He came into court after the break during the second session and while sitting down Kitany was asked to identify him amidst laughter from the audience.

To the laughter of the whole court, the magistrate joked that Linturi had walked in right on time.

The senator wore a grey suit, a white shirt, white-polka-dot blue tie. he wore spectacles.

When his wife recalled their happier days, a small unhappy smile played around his mouth. His face grew brighter when she said he was an eloquent and well-groomed man.

Most of the time he seemed lost in thought, pensive, his chin would rest in his right palm.

The pair hardly glanced at each other when the court was adjourned. Linturi left and got into his lawyer's Prado. Kitany eased into a Mercedes-Benz S350.