Djibouti refuses to accept defeat in UNSC seat race

Interestingly, Djibouti's Ambassador to the African Union Mohammed Idris Farah conceded defeat on behalf of his country and congratulated Kenya for the victory.

“I congratulate Kenya for a well-deserved win and I am sure Kenya will ably represent our great continent at the UNSC,” Amb Farah was quoted in a press release by Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kenya was, after the vote, confident that with AU’s endorsement, it would have an easy campaign to secure the seat. An election will be held at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in June 2020.

“Kenya will need to secure two-thirds support (129) votes among all UN member states. However, this endorsement by the African Union guarantees Kenya a win at the General Assembly since Kenya is the only candidate from Africa — there is no competitor. Also, an endorsement by the AU assures you that all the 55 AU member states will vote for Kenya,” Kenya’s Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau on Thursday said Amb Doualeh’s post was “his opinion and it’s to no avail”, adding that the about-turn will not affect Kenya’s bid.

Called for a comment the Djibouti embassy in Nairobi said they will get back as the ambassador was not in the office at the time.