Census: Matiang'i tells alcohol lovers to bear with state during exercise

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has apologised to alcohol lovers for the inconvenience that will be caused by the early closing of bars during the census exercise.

The CS said bars will be closed on Saturday from 5pm, thereafter people should go home to be counted.

" You can go have your drink between 2pm and 5pm. More experienced people tell me that if you are not satisfied by beer after three whole hours then there is something wrong with you," Matiang'i said.

He added that the same will be apply on Sunday and normal activities will resume from Monday.

" You will be happy to enjoy your company and social drink until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Just this once in 10 years," Matiang'i added.

The CS spoke on Thursday at Harambee House in Nairobi as the government briefed the public on the preparation before the exercise kicks off.

The government said enough measures have been put in place to ensure that the entire exercise is successful.

Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yattani said on the same venue that money for enumerators have been transferred to various counties, hence no need to panic.

"Nobody should complain because money has been transferred. At the end of the exercise, division enumerators and other census personnel will be paid directly through their various banks accounts,"Yattani said.

Yattani added that village elders and local administrators will be paid through the county census committee.