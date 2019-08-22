NOT YET IN THE CLEAR

Bomet CECs to wait longer to assume office after quorum hitch

• The four will, however, not transact any business for now until a full cabinet required by the Constitution is achieved.

• For a cabinet to carry out any business it must meet the required quorum of at least six of the 10 members.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
22 August 2019 - 10:25
Health CEC Joseph Sitonik takes the oath of office at the county offices as county secretary Evalyn Rono (right) and director of legal services Oscar Sang looks on, August 20, 2019.
Image: FELIX KIPKEMOI

Three Bomet nominees for county executive committees positions retained by the county assembly on Wednesday afternoon took a fresh oath of office.

The nominees were sworn into office at 6 pm at the governor's office in a ceremony witnessed by Governor Hillary Barchok.

The brief event was presided over by the county's director of legal services at the Oscar Sang and county secretary Evalyn Rono.

 
 

CECs Andrew Sigei (Finance), Joseph Sitonik (Medical Services and Public Health) and Juliana Yegon (Education) are the only nominees who were approved by the county assembly.

They are part of the nine-member cabinet that served under the late Governor Joyce Laboso administration.

The other six were rejected in what the ward representatives claimed to have been disrespectful and incompetent among other allegations cited against them.

Another nominee, Juliah Chepkuto (Trade, Tourism and Investment) who had already been vetted by the assembly was also sworn in to office.

The four will, however, not transact any business for now until a full cabinet required by the Constitution is achieved.

For a cabinet to carry out any business it must meet the required quorum of at least six of the 10 members.

When reached for comment, Sang said the four CECs will continue carrying out their mandates in their respective dockets.

 
 

"We have a solution to it," he said.

Barchok in his address said he will work closely with the county assembly so that the shortfall in the cabinet is urgently filled.

"We will be agreeing with the county assembly on when to meet so that we can fast track the filling of the remaining positions," he stated.

He also urged the incoming county executives to work to ensure the set agenda in their respective dockets is realised.

Others present during the function were speaker Shadrack Rotich, Majority Leader Josphat Kirui among other MCAs.

