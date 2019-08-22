Bomet CECs to wait longer to assume office after quorum hitch

The other six were rejected in what the ward representatives claimed to have been disrespectful and incompetent among other allegations cited against them.

Another nominee, Juliah Chepkuto (Trade, Tourism and Investment) who had already been vetted by the assembly was also sworn in to office.

The four will, however, not transact any business for now until a full cabinet required by the Constitution is achieved.

For a cabinet to carry out any business it must meet the required quorum of at least six of the 10 members.

When reached for comment, Sang said the four CECs will continue carrying out their mandates in their respective dockets.

"We have a solution to it," he said.

Barchok in his address said he will work closely with the county assembly so that the shortfall in the cabinet is urgently filled.

"We will be agreeing with the county assembly on when to meet so that we can fast track the filling of the remaining positions," he stated.

He also urged the incoming county executives to work to ensure the set agenda in their respective dockets is realised.

Others present during the function were speaker Shadrack Rotich, Majority Leader Josphat Kirui among other MCAs.