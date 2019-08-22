CAUGHT AT LAST

Ailing giraffe with tumour caught and is under KWS care

According to KWS, the Rothschild's giraffe has been confirmed to have a bone tumour.

• Last evening KWS has issued a statement asking for assistance in tracking the animal.

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
22 August 2019 - 15:49
KWS officers together with vets attending to the ailing giraffe at Lake Nakuru national park.
KWS officers together with vets attending to the ailing giraffe at Lake Nakuru national park.
Image: /KWS

Early on Thursday morning, an ailing Rothschild's graft giraffe in Lake Nakuru National park made headlines.

On Thursday afternoon, park officials together with wildlife vets who have been tracking the ailing animal caught up with it and started treatment.

According to KWS, the Rothschild's giraffe has been confirmed to have a bone tumour.

 

"While it is able to move, feed and drink water, exorcising the tumour proved difficult due to the extent of the growth that would cause potentially serious complications," KWS reported.

Last evening, KWS  issued a statement asking for assistance in tracking the animal.

KWS said  tissue samples will have to be tested in a laboratory to establish the nature of the tumour and its treatment.

"Led by Dr Titus Kaitho, our vet team administered a palliative treatment of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs and the giraffe will be closely monitored," KWS wrote on their Twitter handle.

Giraffe with eye tumour makes world weep

Photo that went viral jolts KWS to action, hunt to save ailing giraffe.
9 hours ago
by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
22 August 2019 - 15:49

