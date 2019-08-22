Ailing giraffe with tumour caught and is under KWS care

Early on Thursday morning, an ailing Rothschild's graft giraffe in Lake Nakuru National park made headlines.

On Thursday afternoon, park officials together with wildlife vets who have been tracking the ailing animal caught up with it and started treatment.

According to KWS, the Rothschild's giraffe has been confirmed to have a bone tumour.

"While it is able to move, feed and drink water, exorcising the tumour proved difficult due to the extent of the growth that would cause potentially serious complications," KWS reported.

Last evening, KWS issued a statement asking for assistance in tracking the animal.

KWS said tissue samples will have to be tested in a laboratory to establish the nature of the tumour and its treatment.

"Led by Dr Titus Kaitho, our vet team administered a palliative treatment of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs and the giraffe will be closely monitored," KWS wrote on their Twitter handle.