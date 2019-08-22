30 youths arrested after Bamburi gang attack detained

Thirty youths arrested after Bamburi gang attacks on August 5 that left 13 people with machete-inflicted injuries will be held until September 4.

They pleaded not guilty to ten counts of robbery with violence, handling stolen goods and possession of narcotics before Mombasa principal magistrate Edgar Kagoni.

The prosecutor opposed their release on cash bail arguing that the charges were serious, the accused were many and there was a possibility of them not attending court.

Some of the suspects pleaded for bail saying that they were minors and were still students.

“I surrendered myself to Mwatamba police station after seeing my photos on social media in connection with alleged gangs that attacked people. Police arrested my brother and I instead,” one of the accused, Bosco Kalama, said.

Another suspect said that he was sleeping at home when two police officers came and told his parents that he was wanted for questioning.

“I cannot tell whether what you are saying is true or not. You’ll be remanded until September 4,” Kagoni ruled.

The judge directed probation officers to identify who amongst the suspects were students.