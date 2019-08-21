Wiper to open Central office to woo voters

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said he is fully determined to make inroads in the populous Mt Kenya region ahead of 2022 elections.

Speaking in Nairobi when he hosted party officials from Central Kenya, Kalonzo said he will use his record of uprightness to penetrate the Jubilee stronghold.

“We will not be Mr Money Bags when we go to Central Kenya to ask people to support us. People should shun ill-gotten wealth,” he said.

His remarks come hot on the heels of a statement by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru that Mt Kenya region is open to forming a political alliance with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto has been making numerous trips to the region to win the support of residents, though some area leaders have maintained that they do not owe him anything.

On Tuesday, Kalonzo indicated that he fully supports the decision by ODM, a coalition partner, to hold a grassroots elections soon saying it was the way to go.

He was, nonetheless, quick to point out that he is not in a campaign mode but said Wiper is set to hold a series of rallies in Central to drum up support for the party.

“We will very soon open an office in Kenol and then address a rally there before moving deeper into other areas. We will move to all corners of the country to build structures at the grassroots,” he explained.

Wiper Murang’a chairman Bernard Chege said the party is already mobilising residents to join it in readiness for the next general elections.

He, however, said the party will not be associated with people who have been tainted with corruption.

“We want people to be careful with people who try to entice them with money. People should consider electing people who don't have money but have what it takes to take them forward,” Chege said.

He said Kalonzo was a better person to lead the country since he was never mentioned in corruption cases when he served as a Cabinet minister and Vice President.

“He never troubled former President Mwai Kibaki when he worked under him.”

James Githae, a party official from Nyeri county, backed the chairman's remarks. “We are currently spreading the message in Nyeri and Murang’a and then other areas of the region will follow,” he said.

Ann Nyambura, Wiper national deputy chairperson, said Central Kenya is warming up to Kalonzo because of his leadership qualities.

