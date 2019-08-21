Union gives KNH 14 days to pay higher salaries or else...

In Summary

• They said that their rights have been violated by the management, alleging that the CEO implemented his own salary.

• The union also wants the management to pay its workers backdated house allowance arrears of the year 2016 and 2017.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
21 August 2019 - 16:42
The KNH accident and emergency unit.
Image: FILE

Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) has condemned Kenyatta National Hospital management for delay in  reviewing their salary.

They have given KNH management 14 days to review their salaries, failing which they will go on strike.

"We are giving notice to the management of Kenyatta National Hospital to move with speed. If the same shall not have been implemented by September 9, all workers of KNH shall down their tools," Albert said.

Kudheiha secretary general Albert Njeru said on Wednesday during a press conference that the management has been selective in implementing 2012 circular.

"It is very unfortunate that the management of Kenyatta National Hospital whom we represent has not implemented the circular we issued to them back in September  13,  2012 to the workers except to the top management, CEO and his cronies," Albert said.

The union also wants the management to pay its workers backdated house allowance arrears for the year 2016 and 2017.

The union said operations in the largest referral hospital in the country will be paralysed by the looming strike if their issues are not solved.

They said that their rights have been violated by the management, alleging that the CEO implemented his own salary.

"The CEO implemented her own salary from Sh400, 000 to Sh560,000," Albert said.

According to the secretary general, the management ought to have fully implemented what is contained in the circular without any bias.

He also said their collective bargaining agreement has not been implemented since 2014 up to date.

On April this year, the union witnessed the signing of the agreement between  Kenya Association of Hotel keepers and Caterers (KAHC) and Kudheiha.

The agreement meant that  hotel workers will receive a 10 per cent boost in their earnings this year, and a further 8.5 per cent next year in the new agreeement.

They had negotiated their CBC since the 1960s.

4 months ago
