Siaya governor's succession splits leaders

Political formations are regrouping in Siaya ahead of 2022 general elections.

The formations eye the county's top seat, reading the mood of political talk in funerals and harambees.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and Senator James Orengo are in one formation.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Woman Representative Christine Ombaka, Jakoyo Midiwo (former Gem MP), Raila’s brother Oburu Oginga, Governor Cornell Rasanga and Nominated MP Jacqueline Odoul are in another formation.

The Orengo-led roup came out clearly on Saturday during the funeral service for former Gem MP Joe Donde's mother Eva Donde where MPs allied to the senator fronted him for governor.

Atandi said Siaya leaders should not boast of any development as all development in the region is brought by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

He said they will continue politicking as they sell their political agenda to residents any time they wish.

Odhiambo (Gem) said he will not shy away from fronting Orengo for governor.

MPs allied to Wandayi dismissed the senator's team, asking them to initiate development projects in their respective constituencies first.

Ochanda said everyone has political ambition but they will be evaluated at the right time and through their development track record.

The lawmaker warned Orengo's group against early campaigns saying they will breed animosity among leaders at the expense of development.

“It’s very wrong to see leaders who were elected to bring change to residents only thinking of politics three years before the elections,” he said.

Wandayi told the Orengo-led team off for "premature politics instead of development".

He said those looking for top seats at the moment have misplaced priorities.

“It is time to deliver to those who trusted us with leadership positions."

He said some of the MPs bickering over 2022 have nothing to show in terms of development.

“Let their development track record speak for them not politics of propaganda and dancing everywhere with no development to point at,” Wandayi said.

However, some of the residents have already branded Orengo's team as anti-development.

The residents led by Gem youth leader Charles Onguko said Odhiambo, Atandi and Amollo (Rarieda) already have no political grip in their backyard.

Onguko said Orengo has a very poor development track record in his backyard that led to ODM losing the Ugenya seat.

