Senator Cherargei freed on bond

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was on Tuesday released on bond after police interrogated him over alleged hate remarks.

The senator was arrested in his Eldoret home on Tuesday and driven to Kisumu Central police station where he was questioned over the remarks he is said to have made last week.

He was told to present himself at Eldoret DCI offices on Wednesday.

The senator told journalists after his release that the officers were still investigating the matter.

He claimed that his "Deputy President's team is profiling those opposed to his presidential candidature" statement was misinterpreted.

The senator spoke on Saturday at the funeral of Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

The officers wanted him to explain the word 'profile' and the Kiswahili word 'kuwashughulikia'.

They also wanted to know about a statement he made on Mau issues. (He is the chair of human rights in the Senate).

"I always stand for the peace and open democratic society for the benefit of all Kenyans and there is no day I will be part of anything less. I have always stood for peace, justice and human rights,” the senator said.

He assured the people of Nandi that his interrogation was a routine investigation.

Governor Stephen Sang, who joined the senator in solidarity, called for equal treatment of all politicians. “For this country to move on, impartiality is very important."

The governor said there had been a lot of reckless statements by politicians in the past.

Nandi is a cosmopolitan county with people having different political affiliations and perceptions, the governor said, adding that politicians believe in persuading their competitors and opponents to join them.

