Kiamaiko woman injured in attempted eviction by youths

A woman in Nairobi's Kiamaiko market has accused the area MCA of sending youth to beat her up over land.

Mary Wambui on Tuesday claimed she was beaten by a group of youths who wanted her and a group of women to relocate from the land.

Wambui said the youths, who comprised of about 20 men, claimed they knew MCA James Mwangi and no one would stop them.

But the ward rep did not respond to numerous phone calls and texts from the Star.

"They found us and threatened us to leave. They kicked me and poured water on me. My friend managed to escape after her husband who sells goats in the market rescued her," she said.

“They were armed with knives and cans containing water.”

Narrating to the Star, Wambui said the women have been on that land for many decades.

"This women's group was given this piece of land during the times of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and we have been here since living peacefully. Why do they now want us out?" Wambui asked.

However, she said, they did not have title deeds to show ownership of the land but have allotment letters and minutes of meetings to indicate they own the land.

The youth claimed they wanted to set up a car wash which will be improvised by the MCA.

Wambui sought medical attention at Huruma Hospital where after treatment, she was given a medical report and advised to report the matter to the police.

