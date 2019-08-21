Kenya's wildlife protectors scoop top honors in Geneva

Former director of Parks and Reserves for the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Julius Kariuki Kimani and Julius Maluki Mwandai were on Wednesday honored for their efforts in fighting wildlife crime and mentorship roles.

The two were recognized with the Clark R. Bavin Wildlife Law Enforcement Award on the sidelines of the 18th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CoP) in the ongoing Convention for International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES)

Kariuki was honored posthumously for his decades of service improving inter-agency efforts to fight wildlife crime, raising awareness within Kenya’s judiciary about the importance of wildlife protection, and enhancing intelligence to identify wildlife criminals and gangs.

According to a report released in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, the deceased began his career as an assistant warden with the Wildlife Conservation and Management Department in Kenya (the predecessor of KWS) and rose through the ranks to become director of parks and reserves.

He was pivotal in securing the integrity of parks and their ecosystems in Kenya by improving industry governance and strengthening law enforcement linkages to enhance conservation.