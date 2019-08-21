I ate Miraa,Linturi drunk Mursik to bind our marriage-Kitany

But in a new twist, Kitany told the court that Linturi may have forged the divorce papers against his then wife, Mercy Kaimenyi, to woo her.

Kitany wants the court to summon the DCI officers to shed light on an alleged fake divorce case that he gave her and later claimed she forged it.

She claims the report by DCI showed that the signature on the document was that of Linturi.

Kitany told the court that Linturi used the said document to convince her to marry him when he was still married to his second wife.

Kitany also told the court that she only saw the marriage certificate this year when all these years she had a divorce document in her house showing that he had filed for divorce.

Kitany also told the court that Linturi brought a Nissan Xtrail as a gift to his mother-in-law on the same day that the traditional marriage was conducted in Nandi.

The vehicle was however registered in Linturi company name Atticon and its ownership has not been changed up to date, she added.

During the Wednesday proceeding, Linturi's lawyers opposed a question on consummation of marriage on that night of the customary ceremony.

Kitany also told the court that it was after they got married that people saw a change in him, specifically in grooming.

"I cooked good food for him and took very good care of him," Kitany said.

She further told the court that she took part in all his campaigns in 2017 and even hosted Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi in her home with his wife where they strategised on how they would win the elections.

At around 11.45am, Magistrate Peter Gesora stood Kitany down again for the second day as he had a flight to catch.

The case will resume on August 28.