Governor Kimemia sacks four CECs at midnight

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has sacked four County Executive Committee Members and replaced them with new faces.

The sacking of Faith Mbugua (Education, Gender Affairs, Culture and Social Services), Rose Wamuiya (Industrialisation, Trade and Cooperatives), Simon Ng’ang’a (Water, Environment and Natural Resources) and the embattled Kariuki Mbataru (Public Administration and ICT), was announced via a press release some minutes to midnight on Tuesday.

"I wish to notify the great people of Nyandarua County that I have made the following communication to the Hon. Speaker of the County Assembly. As the two-year contract term for my County Executive Committee members nears completion, and as we begin the new financial year, July 2019 to June 2020, it has become necessary to reinvigorate my transformation agenda through injection of new strategic competences for optimal performance and accountability to the citizenry,” the statement read in part.

The county boss announced the nominations of Stephen Mwaura Njoroge, from Kinangop, to take over the Department of Education, Gender Affairs, and Culture and Social Services from Mbugua.

Raphael Njui from Kipipiri has been nominated to replace Wamuiya in the Department of Industrialisation, Trade and Cooperatives.

Njui contested the Kipipiri Parliamentary seat in 2017 but lost to the current MP Amos Kimunya.

Charles Ndung’u Wachira, from Ndaragwa, takes over the Department of Water, Environment, Tourism and Natural Resources from Ng’ang’a while Ann Mary Gathigia, from Ol’Jororok, replaces Mbataru in the Department of Public Administration and ICT.