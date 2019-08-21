Governor Kimemia sacks four CECs at midnight

• The sacking of the four was announced through a press release minutes to midnight on Tuesday.
• Kimemia said the move aims at reinvigorating his transformation agenda through injection of new strategic competences for optimal performance and accountability to the citizenry.
Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has sacked four County Executive Committee Members and replaced them with new faces.
The sacking of Faith Mbugua (Education, Gender Affairs, Culture and Social Services), Rose Wamuiya (Industrialisation, Trade and Cooperatives), Simon Ng’ang’a (Water, Environment and Natural Resources) and the embattled Kariuki Mbataru (Public Administration and ICT), was announced via a press release some minutes to midnight on Tuesday.
"I wish to notify the great people of Nyandarua County that I have made the following communication to the Hon. Speaker of the County Assembly. As the two-year contract term for my County Executive Committee members nears completion, and as we begin the new financial year, July 2019 to June 2020, it has become necessary to reinvigorate my transformation agenda through injection of new strategic competences for optimal performance and accountability to the citizenry,” the statement read in part.
The county boss announced the nominations of Stephen Mwaura Njoroge, from Kinangop, to take over the Department of Education, Gender Affairs, and Culture and Social Services from Mbugua.
Raphael Njui from Kipipiri has been nominated to replace Wamuiya in the Department of Industrialisation, Trade and Cooperatives.
Njui contested the Kipipiri Parliamentary seat in 2017 but lost to the current MP Amos Kimunya.
Charles Ndung’u Wachira, from Ndaragwa, takes over the Department of Water, Environment, Tourism and Natural Resources from Ng’ang’a while Ann Mary Gathigia, from Ol’Jororok, replaces Mbataru in the Department of Public Administration and ICT.
Further, Kimemia announced that pending the vetting by the assembly and appointment of the new executives to take their new offices, CEC Dominic Murani Ngugi (Youth, Sport and Arts) will also serve in an acting capacity in the Department of Education, Gender Affairs, Culture and Social Services.
James Karitu (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries CEC) will serve as the acting executive in the Department of Industrialisation, Trade and Cooperatives.
Lawrence Mukundi (Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development) will serve as acting executive in the Department of Water, Environment, Tourism and Natural Resources as Mary W. Mugwanja (Finance and Economic Development) will take charge of the Department of Public Administration and ICT.
Kimemia further indicated he has recommended that the nominees for the Chairperson, Members and the Secretary of the Nyandarua County Public Service Board will be forwarded to the County Assembly immediately.
“I request the urgent vetting of County Executive Committee Members and County Public Service Board before recess to facilitate urgent appointment and service delivery,” he said.
The tenure of the first Nyandarua County Public Service Board expired earlier this year.
Kimemia has proposed and recommended Mbataru to the Public Service Board for appointment as an advisor.
If his nomination goes through, he will serve alongside Chege Mugo and Kelvin Ikua, both from Kinangop sub county.
Mugo contested the Kinangop parliamentary seat in 2017 but lost to Zachary Kwenya.
Kimemia, however, did not indicate if Rose Wamuiya (Trade and Cooperatives) will continue with the role of County Attorney which she has been holding in an acting capacity.
He said more appointments and details will be communicated upon appointment of the County Public Service Board.
The midnight changes come as a surprise given that most of the sacked executives spent the day with Kimemia as he inaugurated Ol Kalou Municipal Board at Ol Kalou town.