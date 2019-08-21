Former MP Ndolo released on bail

Ex- Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo was on Tuesday released on Sh200,000 bail for allegedly threatening to kill a city businessman over a parcel of land.

Sources indicated that the former MP and businessman Rashid Hamid, director of Richland Properties Limited, are engaged in a vicious fight over the land.

Ndolo appeared in court after failing to appear on Monday, saying he fell ill on his way to court.

His lawyer told the court the ex-lawmaker while in police custody suffered health complications that led him to be taken to Nairobi West Hospital where he was diagnosed with high blood pressure.

As a result, the police officers released him on a bail of Sh50, 000 to seek medical attention.

Ndolo was charged alongside six others with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace and threatening to kill a city trader.

It is alleged that Ndolo and Daniel Otieno, his co-accused, threatened to kill Rashid Hamid.

“Wewe mjinga wa Lamu, ukileta mchezo Nairobi tutakuua kwa kukudunga dunga visu, usilete ushago hapa Nairobi si kwenu, rudi Lamu na tutahakikisha tumekuuwa" (You fool from Lamu, if you bring your silly games to Nairobi we will kill you with knives. Go back to Lamu and we will ensure we kill you).

This is said to have happened at Bustani Gardens on Oledume Road on August 16.

Ndolo and Otieno were further charged alongside George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga, Benard Ochieng, Dick Otieno and Hassan Dima.

The seven allegedly created a disturbance by forcefully breaking into the gates of Bustani Garden, intimidating and kicking out security guards from the premises.

The former legislator was arrested on August 17 by Flying Squad detectives and detained at Kilimani police station.

Appearing before chief magistrate Martha Mutuku, Ndolo pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail.

The case will be mentioned on September 2.