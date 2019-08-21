Expect arrests soon over Kisumu mall, says EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is awaiting direction from the DPP on arrests over the multibillion-shilling Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu.

The EACC on Tuesday told senators that investigations had been finalised and the file sent to Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

EACC director of investigations Abdi Mohamed said the Sh4.2 billion mall was marred by irregularities and illegalities right from its inception.

Abdi said the contract was characterised by fictitious claims by the contractor, open bribery and overpayments.

He said 90 individuals, both witness and suspects, recorded statements with the commission.

“Taking into consideration the need to maintain the integrity of the investigations, I request honourable members to await the direction of the DPP since the investigations have been concluded.”

Abdi, on behalf of CEO Twalib Mbarak, said the DPP will soon make public his recommendations and set the stage for high-profile arrests.

He was responding to queries on the mall from Kisumu Senator Fred Outa.

Tuesday's session was chaired by Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka.

Outa questioned why the cost of the mall rose from Sh2.5 billion to Sh3.8 billion and finally to Sh4.1 billion when it was handed over in 2017.

He and his Migori counterpart Ochilo Ayacko also demanded an objective probe claiming that the EACC had left out those who okayed the payments.

“I have not seen the first chairman and his managing directors summoned by the EACC. I have not seen the then minister who authorised payments summoned to record statements. Some people are being profiled and are made to carry the bargain of others,” Outa said.

He questioned why the Attorney General and Transport ministry gave the project a clean bill of health only for EACC to contradict them.

On January 31, 2017, AG Githu Muigai gave a green light to the multibillion-shilling project. The ministry had also cleared the project in 2016 and 2018.

Among those who recorded statements and their homes raided is former secretary-general of the defunct TNA party Onyango Oloo, who is now Kisumu assembly speaker.

The EACC also raided the home of Bobasi MP Innocent Momanyi Obiri, whose firm Quantech Consultancy was procured as the project’s quantity surveyor.

