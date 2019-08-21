Ex-British High Commissioner Turner appointed to Pakistan

Former British High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr Christian Turner, has been appointed head the office in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He succeeds Thomas Drew.

Turner served in Kenya from 2012 to 2016 and was succeeded by Nic Hailey who completed his tour of duty in June.

Before his appointment to Pakistan, Turner was the international affairs adviser and deputy security adviser to the British Prime Minister.

Turner returned to Kenya last year on an official visit as part of then Prime Minister Theresa May’s business delegation which visited three African countries.

Jane Marriott has been named the British High Commissioner to Kenya following Hailey's departure.