CSs should be elected MPs, says former governor Rutto

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has called out the current Cabinet Secretaries for not being competent enough.

Rutto said that they have no touch and connection with people on the ground and are therefore not fit enough to head their respective ministries.

"Who are these people who have no idea of how the feeling is on the ground?" he posed.

Rutto said the country made a blunder in bringing in a purely presidential system of government and removing MPs from the cabinet.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen Tv on Tuesday night, the former governor suggested that if the CSs are competent they should be appointed as Permanent Secretaries as elected leaders head the ministries.

He emphasised that the CSs should be people who have a direct connection with the people.

"My point is there should be a connection between the government and the people. This is a government of the people, for the people and by the people," he said.

Rutto also blamed the CSs for coming up with policies which are neither 'here nor there.'

"Some of the policies they bring no one knows where they are from. If you go to the mashinani these people are not known. Some are just in Muthaiga and on Saturdays, they go their clubs," he said.

Ruto insisted that the CSs must be able to blend with the needs of the people.

"We are not leading animals but humans and we have to represent their needs. The Government as of now has only two people Kenyans can understand, the President and his Deputy. The rest have no mandate," he said.

When asked on the referendum, the former governor said he supports certain Constitutional amendments.

He, however, applauded the current crop of senators whom he said are doing a great job at the Senate.

"I'm glad to see Senators understanding their roles. They are protecting and serving the interest of the counties and understanding they are there to represent the people at the grassroots," Rutto said.

Wading into the Punguza Mizigo Bill, Rutto said it has certain aspects that are supportable.

However, he said he does not support the reduction of the number of constituencies and the removal of more women slots in governance.

"We ought to allow women a 50 per cent rule in positions. There is nothing to prove that women are poor performers hence you cannot bring a Constitutional amendment to deny women the rights they have," Rutto said.