TWO-WEEK GRACE PERIOD

Court gives Africa Spirits directors 14-day ultimatum to clear Sh20m bail

The company has been given 14 days to pay the sh20 bail or the directors face arrest and remand.

In Summary

•The frozen company's accounts are currently under investigation for money laundering and other offences.

• The cash in the accounts was classified as suspect money that cannot be used in court.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
21 August 2019 - 14:35
Businessmen Humphrey Kariuki,Staurt Gerald and Peter Njenga before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Court to answer charges of tax evation on August 19,2019.
Businessmen Humphrey Kariuki,Staurt Gerald and Peter Njenga before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Court to answer charges of tax evation on August 19,2019.
Image: ENOS TECHE

A Milimani court on Wednesday gave Africa Spirits Limited directors 14 days to settle their Sh20 million cash bail.

Failure to pay the bail, the company's directors will be arrested and remanded until they settle their cash bail terms.

The prosecution informed the court that in an application by WOW beverages at a lower court, the company is a separate legal person from Africa Spirits limited and Humphrey Kariuki.

Thus, the directors of the two companies accused of tax evasion cannot be deemed the same.

 

Additionally, there is no material evidence placed in court that the directors are the same.

One of the directors, Peter Njenga is also facing bail as an individual and as a director of Wow beverages.

The presiding magistrate Francis Andayi considered that a Kiambu court directed the company's accounts to be frozen for 90 days starting August 16.

The DCI presented that the frozen company's accounts are currently under investigation for money laundering and other offences.

The cash in the accounts was thus classified as suspect money that cannot be used in court.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kariuki said he's a law-abiding citizen who hasn't been involved in any criminal activity.

"I am a patriotic and law-abiding citizen... The truth, law and evidence are wholly behind me. I shall defend myself adequately and openly for the general public to know the truth," Kariuki said.

The businessman said he complied with DCI George Kinoti's orders in February requiring to appear at the headquarters for questioning over tax evasion and forgery.

Kariuki was on Monday rearrested after being freed on bail.

He had earlier been granted Sh11 million bail with an alternative bond of Sh22 million over tax evasion charges.

The tycoon is facing several counts including forgery, money laundering, tax evasion among others.

Kariuki denied all the charges from three files.

MORE:

I'm clean, billionaire Humphrey Kariuki finally speaks out

Kariuki points to "jealous and malicious" elements that are out to tarnish his name.
News
18 hours ago

Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki rearrested for being in possession of ethanol

He is facing several counts including forgery, money laundering, tax evasion among others.
News
1 day ago

Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki released on Sh11 million cash bail

Businessman directed to appear before the DCI within six hours after he meets bail terms.
News
2 days ago

DPP orders arrest of billionaire Humphrey Kariuki and others over tax evasion

Haji said he had enough evidence to prosecute them over tax evasion and forgery.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
21 August 2019 - 14:35

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Zimbabwe ex-Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko 'on the run'
    21h ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos