Court gives Africa Spirits directors 14-day ultimatum to clear Sh20m bail

A Milimani court on Wednesday gave Africa Spirits Limited directors 14 days to settle their Sh20 million cash bail.

Failure to pay the bail, the company's directors will be arrested and remanded until they settle their cash bail terms.

The prosecution informed the court that in an application by WOW beverages at a lower court, the company is a separate legal person from Africa Spirits limited and Humphrey Kariuki.

Thus, the directors of the two companies accused of tax evasion cannot be deemed the same.

Additionally, there is no material evidence placed in court that the directors are the same.

One of the directors, Peter Njenga is also facing bail as an individual and as a director of Wow beverages.

The presiding magistrate Francis Andayi considered that a Kiambu court directed the company's accounts to be frozen for 90 days starting August 16.

The DCI presented that the frozen company's accounts are currently under investigation for money laundering and other offences.

The cash in the accounts was thus classified as suspect money that cannot be used in court.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kariuki said he's a law-abiding citizen who hasn't been involved in any criminal activity.

"I am a patriotic and law-abiding citizen... The truth, law and evidence are wholly behind me. I shall defend myself adequately and openly for the general public to know the truth," Kariuki said.

The businessman said he complied with DCI George Kinoti's orders in February requiring to appear at the headquarters for questioning over tax evasion and forgery.

Kariuki was on Monday rearrested after being freed on bail.

He had earlier been granted Sh11 million bail with an alternative bond of Sh22 million over tax evasion charges.

The tycoon is facing several counts including forgery, money laundering, tax evasion among others.

Kariuki denied all the charges from three files.