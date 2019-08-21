Cop in robbery case says he was at scene to help

A police officer told a court on Tuesday that he is not a thief but a committed public servant.

He never used his gun to rob residents but tried to help them, he said.

Moses Musungu was implicated in a robbery with violence incident but said he was at the scene of crime to help.

The charges says on June 14, 2014, at Toy market in Kibera, jointly with others not before court, Musungu violently robbed Belinda Ondigo of Sh490,400, one mobile phone valued at Sh9,800 all valued at Sh500,200.

“I came and found a man being lynched by angry residents. He was suspected to be a thief with a gun inside his bag,” he said.

Musungu told Kibera senior resident magistrate Barbara Ojoo that after witnessing the incident, as a police officer he intervened and took the gun to the DC's office in Kibera.

He said the man who with the gun had been attacked after Kibera residents suspected he was a thief.

“Mob justice cases are common in Kibera. I found the man had been beaten up terribly and he had a bag. Being a police officer I used my position to help residents in the hour of need and took the gun to the police station,” he said.

He said upon reaching the DC's and handing over the weapon, he together with residents explained to police what had happened but the police detained him.

“After I arrived at the police station, I was confined in a room even after explaining to them that I was a police officer. It fell on deaf ears. I then called my sister who brought the ID to me but they claimed it was a fake," Musungu said.

He told court the suspect had been beaten up by citizens but he never assaulted him or robbed anyone.