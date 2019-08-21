Chinese man charged with tax evasion released on Sh5m bond

A Chinese national charged with several counts of tax evasion was yesterday released on a Sh5 million bond or a Sh1 million cash bail.

The charges include failing to declare sales worth Sh268,786,709 and failure to pay Sh80,636.013 in taxes.

MIAO Yi pleaded not guilty before chief magistrate Edna Nyaloti.

In the first count, Yi is accused of knowingly making incorrect statements to the commissioner of taxes on his income tax return for 2014 by failing to declare an amount of Sh182,325,280 in sales.

In the second count Yi is accused that on or about June 30 2016, he failed to declare Sh86,461,429.00 being sales made in the year 2015.

He faced a third count of failure to pay tax contrary to section 95 of the Tax Procedures Act 2015 as read together with section 104(1) of the same act.

The matter will be mentioned on September 15 for pretrial.