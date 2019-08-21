Budget crisis persists as mediation fails again

Lawmakers on Tuesday failed to agree on the amount of money to be disbursed to county governments.

The National Assembly and Senate did not reach a compromise on their Sh316.5 billion and Sh335 billion allocations respectively. The talks will resume on Wednesday next week.

MPs maintained that the adjustment of revenue allocation would result in additional expenditure not factored in the approved budget.

The Senate’s proposal would push the budget by Sh25 billion whereas the National Assembly’s would occasion an extra Sh6.5 billion.

The budget had allocated Sh310 billion to the counties, but Parliament approved Sh314 billion.

To meet the deficit, the country would either have to borrow more resources or tax Kenyans further, an option both teams agreed was not feasible.

This means counties will remain unfunded until the stalemate is resolved.

The matters arose during the mediation of the Division of Revenue Bill (No2), 2019 which the Senate amended to factor their quest for Sh335 billion.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale (Garissa Township), his Minority counterpart John Mbadi (Suba South), Minority Whip Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Cecily Mbarire (nominated), David Sankok (nominated), Daniel Maanzo (Makueni) and Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine) represented the National Assembly.

The Senate was represented by Maalim Mahamud (Mandera), Rose Nyamunga (nominated), Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu), Ledama ole Kina (Narok), Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga) and Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira).

As a stop-gap measure, the Attorney General's office, in an advisory opinion, said parties can reach a consent in court to allow the Treasury release Sh155 billion.

AG Kihara Kariuki's office said the National Treasury cannot release Sh155 billion as was recommended in a recent Senate meeting without the necessary legal backing.

MPs argued that the Sh314 billion allocation was factored on a fiscal framework which cannot be changed at the mediation.

“The fiscal framework had been passed. We cannot deviate from it. Furthermore, the country is already faced with a deficit of about Sh600 billion. Let us not assume we can get money from the sectors,” Duale said.

The team held that they would agree to the Senate’s figure if the latter shows clearly how they intend to meet the Sh25 billion their demand would occasion.

Senators proposed funding cuts for the Health and Youth ministries since the functions are devolved and their allocations as such should be sent to counties as conditional grants.

Kina took a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda and proposed that the Sh47.8 billion meant for Universal Health Coverage be sent to the counties.

But Mbadi cautioned that such a move would mean reviewing the budget against the law, adding that borrowing is not an option.

He said, “We have not been hitting the target each financial year. This means that even with what we have projected right now, we will still have a deficit of Sh180 billion.”

The Suba South MP said the only way out is to call back the Executive, Judiciary, and Parliament (PSC) to agree to fund cuts.

“Senators should have amended the DORB to reduce the allocation to the national government by leaving it at Sh1.3 trillion for instance,” he said.

Mutula said even the adjustment by Sh2.5 billion as captured in the contested bill is not equitable in any form if the same is to be shared by the 47 devolved units.

Kimunya held that from his experience at the National Treasury, even the tax measures proposed in the Finance Bill 2019, would not meet the Sh1.8 trillion revenue target.

“At no single time have we ever hit the target,” the Kipipiri MP said, even as all teams agreed that counties are suffering and are in urgent need for funds.

Edited by R.Wamochie