Bomet prison warder who killed lover to be arraigned

Police yet to establish the motive behind the killing.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
21 August 2019 - 00:00
A prison warder who allegedly killed her lover at Kamukunji estate in Bomet town on Monday will be arraigned today (Wednesday).

Bomet subcounty police commander Musa Imamai said investigations into the incident were ongoing and the officer was likely to be charged with murder.

He said police are yet to establish the motive behind the killing.

 

The woman, according to some locals, had been staying with the officer for a month.

“The lady moved in recently but they have had wrangles all along,” a resident told the Star. 

The suspect who is being held at the Bomet police station cells was arrested by officers at his house within Bomet prison.

The 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Longisa Referral Hospital.

“We do not want to speculate about the cause of her death. It is only through a postmortem that we will know the cause,” Imamai said.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
21 August 2019 - 00:00

