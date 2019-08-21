All bars to be closed, lodgings to remain open for census exercise - State

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has ordered for all bars countrywide to be closed by 5 pm on August 24/25 to facilitate the census exercise.

Speaking to the Star on phone, Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna confirmed the directive that the bars will be closed to facilitate census.

"All bars should be closed by 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday for the census," he said.

Oguna, however, said that lodgings will remain open.

From this Saturday, the process of counting all persons within the borders of Kenya will begin.

The national census will take a week, ending on August 31.