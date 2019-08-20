Waiguru celebrates as Kabura is charged afresh

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has lauded the move to charge businesswoman Josephine Kabura afresh in the NYS scandal.

The governor in a tweet on Tuesday said the charges against Kabura were long overdue but finally justice will prevail.

She went on to quote a part of the National Anthem: "May justice be our shield and defender.”

Waiguru said, "I'm still waiting for her to be charged for swearing a false affidavit and charges against her promoters... There is God in heaven, justice must prevail."

Kabura, who is linked to the theft of Sh791 million NYS funds, was on Tuesday charged afresh over money laundering.

It is alleged that Kabura, John Kago Ndungu and Patrick Ogolla between December 2014 and May 30, 2015, engaged in an arrangement for the transfer of Sh90 million to an account in K-Rep Bank belonging to one Patrick Ogolla Onyango and Company advocates.

In the case, Kabura is charged alongside businessman Ben Gethi, John Kago, Samuel Wachenje, lawyer Patrick Ogolla, Anthony Gethii, Benson Gachoka, John Hope Vandamme, Martin Wanjohi, Charity Wangu, and Jedidah Gethi.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the 16 counts relating to transactions which the prosecution says involved the stolen funds.

The prosecution told magistrate Martha Mutuku that Kabura and her co-accused transferred the money while knowing it was proceeds of crime stolen from NYS.

The prosecution said properties and cars were bought including cars, plots, and houses using the NYS cash but concealed under pseudo company names.

The charges against them state that between December 1, 2014, and April 30, 2015, in Nairobi, they jointly engaged in an arrangement for the purchase of motor vehicles at the cost of Sh23 million while knowing that the said money was proceeds of crime.

Kabura and Kago denied that they bought a car costing Sh6.3 million from the stolen NYS money.