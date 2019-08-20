State using the raid on betting firms to extort and protect their cronies-MPs

MPs have criticized the raid on betting firms by the Interior Ministry saying it is meant to protect companies owned by state officials.

The 21 MPs said top state officials were misinterpreting the law to protect their cronies and punish genuine players.

"We know what companies that officials at the Ministry of Interior are operating and they want current players in the industry to quit so that they can take up space,” nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said.

Osotsi was addressing the local media at a Nairobi hotel in the company of other members of parliament.

“In this regard, we urge the government through the institutions that are charged with the responsibility of investigations to proceed swiftly and independently investigate the said matter and if anyone is found culpable, they should face the due process under the law,” they said in a statement.

The called on the Kenya Revenue Authority to stop criminalising business and focus on effective collection of taxes as well as support the entrepreneurs.

They said that top Interior and treasury officials were also using the raid to extort and manipulate new entrants.

“The same government has not told us how they spent funds on the sports fund. In fact, most staff have been sent home and only one person is operating the kitty,” Osotsi said.

The government was blatantly violating the basic rights of having duly registered foreign investors deported for running legal businesses recognizer by the constitution.

“We urge the government to reconsider allowing the said individuals to reunite with their families,” they said.

They said the taxation of customers stakes is in fact taxation of capital and represents a violation of the existing law in the country.

“The parliament has established the income tax act in which there exists no reference to the taxation of capital," they added.

They dismissed allegations that Sporstpesa and Betin are not paying taxes were false, unfounded and baseless since they had already paid Sh 10 billion.

“Taxes from the two firms formed a big percentage of the taxes collected. We can also confidently reveal that as a result of the chaos in the industry the government was losing close to Sh 1 billion every month,” they said.

“Many businesses in that line have been affected too. More people are losing jobs and companies are making losses.”

The challenged the government to come clear on sports fund where they have failed to account for Sh 20 billion allocated to the kitty.

