Sonko suspends chief officer for flouting zoning policy

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suspended Planning chief officer Justus Kathenge for allegedly violating Physical Planning Act and zoning regulations.

Acting county secretary Leboo Morintant told the Star on Tuesday that the suspension was in connection with the construction of some houses without adherence to zoning laws.

"Several buildings in Karen, Kileleshwa and Lavington were brought up without adherence to zoning regulations. They have more floors than the number recommended for the area," Morintant said.

Sonko has appointed a task force to audit all the buildings in the city, he added. Those found to have been built without compliance of zoning regulations will be demolished.

"This should be a warning to developers who are building houses without following the law. The governor wants to bring sanity in the city and that cannot happen if people build houses the way they want," the county secretary said.