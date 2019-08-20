CRACKING THE WHIP

Sonko suspends chief officer for flouting zoning policy

Governor had warned county officials working with developers to put up buildings against zoning regulations

• Some buildings in Nairobi have more floors than the number recommended for a given area 

• The sectoral committee on Lands and Urban Planning had called for the demolition of such buildings 

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
20 August 2019 - 18:42
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suspended Planning chief officer Justus Kathenge for allegedly violating Physical Planning Act and zoning regulations.

Acting county secretary Leboo Morintant told the Star on Tuesday that the suspension was in connection with the construction of some houses without adherence to zoning laws.

"Several buildings in Karen, Kileleshwa and Lavington were brought up without adherence to zoning regulations. They have more floors than the number recommended for the area," Morintant said. 

Sonko has appointed a task force to audit all the buildings in the city, he added. Those found to have been built without compliance of zoning regulations will be demolished.

"This should be a warning to developers who are building houses without following the law. The governor wants to bring sanity in the city and that cannot happen if people build houses the way they want," the county secretary said.

Last week, Sonko threatened to sack more than half of his Cabinet for disloyalty and insubordination. 

The county boss specifically cited the Lands and Planning department, whose officers he accused of having been co-opted by racketeers to the extent of making sensitive decisions without his input.

"The Lands and Planning department has been flouting the Physical Planning Act by allowing developers, the majority being Chinese, to put more and higher floors than the zoning of some estates or areas for millions per every additional floor," Sonko said. 

"At some point, the additional floors are even given and shared between the developers and senior county officers for this kind of impunity to go on." 

Members of the county assembly Sectoral committee on Lands and Urban planning had earlier called for the demolition of structures developed against the Nairobi City Development Ordinances and Zones guidelines. 

They had accused county officers of working in cahoots with wayward developers and called for the transfer of those who have overstayed in one area. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

