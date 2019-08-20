Senator Cherargei arrested by DCI over 'incitement' remarks

DCI detectives office have arrested Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei at his home in Uasin Gishu County.

Cherargei was arrested at his home in Eldoret and is being quizzed by officers at the DCI regional offices located at the central police station in Eldoret.

The senator is alleged to have said that they are profiling individuals opposed to Deputy President William Ruto.

Police had issued summons for Cherargei to present himself but he failed to do so leading to the arrest at his home located near Elgon view in Eldoret town.

A contingent of officers was deployed at the home where Cherargei was arrested.

His arrest comes a day after being summoned by the DCI to record statement over hate speech remarks.

The senator is alleged to have made inciting remarks over the weekend at the funeral of the late teacher Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

Detective Rahamad Wasilwa from Nandi East called in the senator, saying he has useful information to help in investigations.