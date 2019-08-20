PS Belio to give details on firm in Sh24m pads tender

MPs are examining a company which won a Sh24 million tender to supply sanitary towels to schools.

The Public Accounts Committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi yesterday directed Education PS Belio Kipsang to furnish the committee with the ownership documents of Konyipad Construction which was awarded the Sh23,826,574 contract.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau said Konyipad shares an address with another company.

“How come two companies, Konyipad Construction and Belion (Belion Hardware and Building Construction) share the same address?” Makau asked.

PAC chairman Wandayi directed that the PS submit ownership documents of Konyipad Construction before Friday.

Konyipad which applied for the lucrative tender came sixth in the bid but was awarded the contract.

According to documents tabled by the Education ministry, Konyipad Construction quoted Sh23,826,574 which was Sh3,910,744 more than the lowest bidder's Sh19,915,830.

Belio appeared before PAC to respond to queries raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko on the ministry’s 2016-17 expenditures.

Ouko in his report questioned among other things why six bidders who quoted higher prices compared to the lowest bidders ended up winning the contracts.

The auditor expressed fears of a possible loss of Sh25,173,450 as a result of awarding the contracts to the six bidders.

The other companies which won the tender despite quoting higher prices include: Nexhom Africa which quoted Sh23,352,030 while the lowest bid was Sh21,406,027 and Imani Holdings which quoted Sh32,111,125 against lowest bid Sh30,173,202.

Paula Services won after quoting Sh50,092454 against Sh40,185,590.

Rossaby Enterprises was also selected after quoting Sh49,574,575 when the lowest bid was Sh42, 875,308 and Hassib Investments also won the tender at Sh23,952,150 when the lowest bid was Sh23,179,500.

The ministry spent Sh202.9 million to buy the sanitary towels which were meant to enable schoolgirls to stay in school.

MPs Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren), Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka) and Qalicha Wario (Moyale) also questioned how a construction firm was identified to supply sanitary towels.

