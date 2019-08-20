INCITEMENT REMARKS

NCIC raises red flag over Senator Cherargei's remarks

In Summary

•In a clip doing rounds on Social media, Cherargei claimed that supporters of Deputy President were “marking and profiling” those opposed to his presidential bid.

•NCIC Commission Secretary Hassan Mohammed said the senators' remarks would trigger conflicts among communities

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has condemned Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei over his recent incitement remarks.

NCIC Commission Secretary Hassan Mohammed in a statement on Tuesday said the senator's remarks would trigger conflicts among communities.

"The commission is concerned that such irresponsible remarks could cause animosity and trigger conflict among communities aligned to the different political faction," Mohammed said.

 

He urged Kenyans not to respond to the senator's provocation.

In a clip doing rounds on social media, Cherargei claimed that supporters of Deputy President William Ruto were “marking and profiling” those opposed to his presidential bid.

He spoke on Saturday during the funeral of the late teacher Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

“Those who are fighting the Deputy President, we are profiling you. If you fight the DP you’re fighting us. Don’t think he doesn’t have supporters,” Cherargei told mourners.

 
 
 

He went further to warn that when the time comes they would “deal with” the DP’s opponents.

“As his supporters, if you continue fighting the DP we are marking you and profiling you. When the time comes we will deal with you. Even the DP has supporters and should be respected.”

DCI detectives office on Tuesday arrested the senator at his home in Uasin Gishu County.

 

Cherargei was arrested at his home in Eldoret and was quizzed by officers at the DCI regional offices located at the central police station in Eldoret.

Police had issued summons for Cherargei to present himself but he failed to do so leading to the arrest at his home located near Elgon view in Eldoret town.

A contingent of officers was deployed at the home where Cherargei was arrested.

His arrest came a day after he was summoned by the DCI to record a statement over hate speech remarks.

