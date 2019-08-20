Naivasha boda boda rider dies in crash

A motorcycle operator was hit and killed by a bus along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, bringing to at least 12 the number of operators who have died on the road this year.

The accident near Ihindu in Naivasha occurred after the operator allegedly left his lane and hit the incoming bus that was heading to Nakuru from Nairobi.

The accident came barely a fortnight after an operator and a passenger were hit and killed by a school bus near Karai along the same highway.

James Kabono from Naivasha Safety Group said the number of accidents involving motorcycle operators is on the rise.

He said that during the Monday morning accident, passengers in the bus escaped unscathed but shaken while the operator died on the spot.

“We have recorded four fatal accidents near the scene in the last five months and its time we held a meeting with the operators,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of hijacked drivers murdered and dumped around Mai Mahiu in Naivasha in the last two months hit four.

The body of a middle aged man was found dumped near Karima centre near Mai Mahiu town by members of the public before relatives positively identified it.

Just like in the other three cases, the victim had been hired by some men to collect goods in Mai Mahiu from Nairobi before turning against him while on the way.

The man, according to a police source, had been hired by a man and a woman to ferry some personal effects from Mai Mahiu.

“No one knows what transpired along the way but the customers turned against him and made away with his vehicle after murdering him,” said the source.

Last month, the bodies of two men were found dumped off the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road after they were hired from Mlolongo and Kikuyu to ferry customers.

Earlier, a 62-year-old man hired from Nakuru to collect eggs from Mai Mahiu had his throat slit by the suspects who later made away with his employer’s car.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed both incidents.

“Naivasha is being used as a dumping site in the murder cases and we are working with our counterparts from where the drivers come so as to arrest the suspects,” he said.