Man arraigned for falsely obtaining Sh1 million from judge

A man has been arraigned for obtaining Sh1 million to fund a judge's wedding ceremony by pretending to run a maize business.

Josiah Nyamboga Onyoni is accused of obtaining Sh 1,066,000 from Justice Njiri Nyagah in Westlands on diverse dates between July 19 and September 10 last year.

The accused claimed he was in a position to run a maize buying and selling business to fund Nyagah’s wedding.

In a second count, Onyoni is charged with cheating.

The accused obtained Sh500,000 from Elvis Moenga by claiming he was in a position to purchase a prime-mover vehicle to operate a joint transport business.

Appearing before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi, he denied the charges and was released on Sh500,000 bail.

The case will be mentioned on September 2.