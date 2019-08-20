Linturi's wife Kitany testifies against him in divorce case

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and his estranged wife Mary Kitany on Tuesday testified against each other before a Milimani Court in their divorce case.

Kitany testified that Linturi is still her husband and told the court that they performed a traditional wedding according to Nandi traditions.

She said she took a loan immediately after high school of Sh1.2 million when she was employed at KCB as a young girl in the 1990s.

Kitany said she sold the house when she was joining campus at Sh600,000.

She told the court that as a first-year she bought shares in KQ and Mumias sugar and also bought a car.

Kitany said she was employed at the Kenya Polytechnic after graduation and later employed at Smith Kline. She later moved to Deacons.

Kitany said she has worked in over 10 companies and joined Deputy President William Ruto's office in 2013 and left in 2015.