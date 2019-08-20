Linda Fanaka to cut medical costs for chronic illnesses

Patients with chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and paralysis have been encouraged to take up the Linda Fanaka insurance.

These are diseases that other insurers usually shun.

Should members be diagnosed with such illnesses, the cover will enable them to get cash to top up on their medical cover, start treatment or finance other non-medical expenses such as critical home care.

The product of BimaNet is designed to provide maximum protection and financial security to families in case of disability or hospitalisation.

Speaking when he met interdenominational bishops in Nairobi on Monday, BimaNet executive director John Ndara urged clerics to use the pulpit and pass the right information to their congregation.

“The clergy is well-positioned to effectively communicate with massive constituency and motivate them to plan better before calamity strikes,” Ndara said.

Linda Fanaka also provides free cover for children between three months to 18 years.

The children are entitled to a life cover of Sh100,000 and 50 per cent of the main member’s critical illness benefit.

“Most Kenyan families plunge into a financial crisis in the unfortunate event of a breadwinner’s demise or upon being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness,” Ndara noted.

The cover will enable payment for every day someone is admitted in the hospital, or replace their income in case of disability.

The policy is an annual contract which a member can opt to cancel at any time without punitive conditions attached to their life insurance.

“They rely on an overcommitted, fundraiser fatigued community to help them access medical treatment or to settle their funeral expenses. Due to the loss of income, their dependents struggle to make ends meet and in most cases, children drop out of school and the vicious cycle of generational poverty begins.”

CEO Wanjiru Githiomi said the BimaNet business model is designed to increase the acceptability and ultimately the uptake of life insurance by making it more palatable, affordable and accessible to a larger population.

For instance, it allows individuals, SMEs and micro-enterprises to enjoy the benefits of a group life cover at a discount of up to 75 per cent.

Together with its underwriters (CIC, Sanlam and UAP-Old Mutual), BimaNet K Ltd is on a mission to help Kenyans reduce their reliance on fundraisers by getting the uninsured affordably insured.

Unlike other covers, those who wish to get the cover will not be required to give details about their medical history in order to get critical illness insurance.

