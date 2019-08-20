Kimemia scolds politicians politicising projects

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has told leaders to stop politicising projects undertaken jointly by his administration and the national government.

The governor said leaders should stop politicking over the projects to avoid derailing them.

The county chief spoke during an inspection of the Leshau-Karogo-ini water project in Kamukunga, Ndaragwa constituency.

He warned leaders against whipping up opposition to development projects carried out by the two levels of government.

“I pledged to you during the campaigns that never again will water be used as a political tool, as a carrot to be dangled by politicians before thirsty mwananchi, for votes in this region,” Kimemia said.

He accused leaders of misleading residents on the multi-billion shilling Leshau-Karago-ini water project.

“This project and others we have set forth are part of the Economic Revival Strategy for Nyandarua and Ndaragwa,” he said.

Some leaders have accused the governor of exploiting projects undertaken by the national government.

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has been claiming the Sh96 million Leshau-Karagoini water project was started by the national government through his own initiative. He has been accusing the county of taking credit for his projects.