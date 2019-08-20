Kenya Navy on the spot after attack left 15 injured

Residents want action taken on KDF officers who beat up and injured more than 15 people in Mtongwe last week in alleged revenge over the death of one of their own.

Kenya Navy officers descended on Soko Mjinga at night after the body of their colleague was found on August 12 in the area.

On Monday, residents told of harrowing ordeals in the hands of Navy officers who demanded to know who killed the officer.

The officers stormed houses and attacked anybody on sight with batons and blows and imposed a 6pm curfew.

Haki Africa response officer Mathias Shipeta said 14 residents reported the attacks at Inuka police station, saying other injured people didn’t report.

Monicah Achieng said two officers stormed her house while she was having supper with her three children and assaulted her with a pipe on her chest until she began to bleed.

Hamisi, a boda boda rider, was dropping a client at 8pm when the officers slapped her before they descended on him.

“About seven officers, two of whom I know, assaulted me with blows and kicks and told me to identify killers of the officer,” he said.

His right hand has been plastered indicating severe injuries.

The son of Musa Mohammed, an Administration Police officer, lost his teeth after he was hit by a gun when he sought to know why the officers had stormed their house at night.

“They told me that they will make sure they kill one of my sons,” Mohammed said in tears.

Since the attack, business premises close as early as 6pm.

Food vendor Uchi Chiro is still counting losses after the officers threw away all food in her hotel and threatened to rape her if she ever operated there again.

“Now I don’t have a business or capital. At my age, how do I know how killings occur?” Chiro asked.

The victims now demand justice over perennial harassment by Kenya Navy officers.

“We will file a suit for compensation after verifying all assault cases,” Shipeta said.

Edited by R.Wamochie