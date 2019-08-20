I'm clean, billionaire Humphrey Kariuki finally speaks out

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki has finally spoken out over Sh41 billion tax evasion charges he is facing.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said he's a law-abiding citizen who hasn't been involved in any criminal activity.

"I am a patriotic and law-abiding citizen... The truth, law and evidence is wholly behind me. I shall defend myself adequately and openly for the general public to know the truth," Kariuki said.

The businessman said he complied with DCI George Kinoti's orders in February requiring to appear at the headquarters for questioning over tax evasion and forgery.

Kariuki said he is not involved in the management and day to day running of African Spirits which is at the centre of tax evasion claims, as well as allegations of possession of uncustomed ethanol and counterfeit stamps.

He, therefore, said that any allegation linking him to malpractices at the firm is in bad faith.

Kariuki pointed to "jealous and malicious" elements that are out to tarnish his name because he has multiple business interests across the globe, which he say make be away from Kenya for half of the year.

He said he has made significant contribution to the Kenyan economy through businesses he has invested in as well as employment creation.

Kariuki was on Monday rearrested after being freed on bail.

He had earlier been granted Sh11 million bail with an alternative bond of Sh22 million over tax evasion charges.

The tycoon is facing several counts including forgery, money laundering, tax evasion among others.

Kariuki denied all the charges from three files.