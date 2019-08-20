TAX EVASION CASE

I'm clean, billionaire Humphrey Kariuki finally speaks out

In Summary

•He is facing several counts including forgery, money laundering, tax evasion among others.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
20 August 2019 - 20:56
Businessmen Humphrey Kariuki, before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Court to answer charges of Tax evasion on August 19,2019.
Businessmen Humphrey Kariuki, before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Court to answer charges of Tax evasion on August 19,2019.
Image: /ENOS TECHE

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki has finally spoken out over Sh41 billion tax evasion charges he is facing.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said he's a law-abiding citizen who hasn't been involved in any criminal activity.

"I am a patriotic and law-abiding citizen... The truth, law and evidence is wholly behind me. I shall defend myself adequately and openly for the general public to know the truth," Kariuki said.

The businessman said he complied with DCI George Kinoti's orders in February requiring to appear at the headquarters for questioning over tax evasion and forgery.

Kariuki said he is not involved in the management and day to day running of African Spirits which is at the centre of tax evasion claims, as well as allegations of possession of uncustomed ethanol and counterfeit stamps.

He, therefore, said that any allegation linking him to malpractices at the firm is in bad faith.

Kariuki pointed to "jealous and malicious" elements that are out to tarnish his name because he has multiple business interests across the globe, which he say make be away from Kenya for half of the year.

He said he has made significant contribution to the Kenyan economy through businesses he has invested in as well as employment creation.

Kariuki was on Monday rearrested after being freed on bail.

He had earlier been granted Sh11 million bail with an alternative bond of Sh22 million over tax evasion charges.

The tycoon is facing several counts including forgery, money laundering, tax evasion among others.

Kariuki denied all the charges from three files.

More:

Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki released on Sh11 million cash bail

Businessman directed to appear before the DCI within six hours after he meets bail terms.
News
1 day ago

DCI summons tycoon Humphrey Kariuki, 14 directors over tax evasion

Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki and 14 other directors of various companies have been summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on ...
News
6 months ago

Orders to seize tycoon Humphrey Kariuki's property suspended

Businessman applied saying order was only meant to cripple business for one of his firms.
News
5 days ago

DPP orders arrest of billionaire Humphrey Kariuki and others over tax evasion

Haji said he had enough evidence to prosecute them over tax evasion and forgery.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
20 August 2019 - 20:56

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    17h ago Corridors of Power

  2. The Rock marries girlfriend Lauren Hashian
    12h ago World

  3. From warzones to loving hands of family abroad
    17h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Zimbabwe ex-Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko 'on the run'
    3h ago Africa

Latest Videos