Ex-MP Reuben Ndolo released on Sh200,000 cash bail

• He informed the court through his lawyer that he had developed health complications while in police custody 

• Ndolo was arrested by Flying Squad Detectives on Saturday night along with six others on allegations of creating disturbance and threatening to kill.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA
20 August 2019 - 10:27
Ex Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo at a Milimani court.\FAITH NYASUGUTA
Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo has been released on a Sh 200,000 cash bail.

Ndolo on Tuesday appeared in court before Milimani Law court magistrate Mutuku and denied charges of threatening to kill and causing disturbance.

 

The former lawmaker failed to appear in court on Monday.

He informed the court through his lawyer that he had developed health complications while in police custody and was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was allegedly diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Ndolo was arrested by Flying Squad Detectives on Saturday night along with six others at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Rd on allegations of creating disturbance and threatening to kill.

The other six arrested are Daniel Otieno Juma, George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga Gichana, Bernard Ochieng Andai, Dick Otieno Ombaka and Hassan Dima Wario.

