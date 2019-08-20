Economic bloc picks acting CEO

Kodek Migiro Omwancha has been appointed the acting chief executive officer of Lake Region Economic Bloc in an acting capacity.

The former Kisii county finance executive replaces Abala Wanga who resigned last week.

He will act until the next summit in September 2019. “The appointment takes immediate effect,” reads the statement from the bloc’s communication department on Monday.

Abala has been the LREB head since December 2017 when he was deployed from Kisumu county. He did not give the reason for his resignation.

Kodek has been a director of the regional bank project as well as the project's leader of the education pillar.

The bloc lost its vice-chairperson, Joyce Laboso, last month. The Bomet governor was buried in Fort Ternan, Kisumu, on August 3.

Abala said, “After extensive consultations with Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and LREB chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, I have decided to resign and go back to my initial position in the county.”

The bloc is made up of Kakamega, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga counties.