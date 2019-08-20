Debt drives Bungoma boda boda rider to suicide

A family in Lukhokhwe village in Bungoma is in mourning after their firstborn son committed suicide because of debts.

Boda boda rider Anthony Wanjala Wanyonyi took poison on Saturday.

Colleagues, friends and relatives told the Star that he was frustrated because he had been unable to pay for his motorbike which he took on loan.

Joshua Livoi, a boda boda official told the Star riders nowadays find it hard to make ends meet because they make a meagre income.

“Previously, we use to make at least Sh1,500 in a day because business was good. We were able to meet our daily needs, but not anymore. These days we make as little as Sh600 a day. Business is bad," Livoi said.

He said nowadays there are too many boda bodas and competition for customers is high.

"We are pleading with the people giving loans for motorcycles to reduce the interest rates and to give a longer repayment period for the loans,” Livoi said.

“I call upon the government to step in. The youth are suffering because of the huge debts they incur to get motorbikes so as to earn a living."

Another boda boda rider James Wamalwa said at times a rider ends up paying close to Sh200,000 after taking a loan of Sh130,000 to buy a motorbike.

Wanyonyi's father Pius Wafula narrated how he was exhausted on the night his son died. He went to bed early ad put his phone on silent mode.

When he woke up the following day, Wafula found several missed calls from his son. He said it was unusual. Wanyonyi had separated with his wife.

“I tried to contact him, but I did not get through. I rushed to his house and found him in critical condition,” the father said

The father Pius Wafula took him to Kiminini Cottage Hospital where he died upon arrival.

"I hurriedly took him to a local hospital. However, my son died when he had just reached the hospital," he said.

Wafula urged the youth to be open to their parents and talk about the issues affecting them.

Bungoma East police boss Valerian Obara told the Star on the phone yesterday that they have launched investigations. He told the family to be patient as they get to the root of the matter.